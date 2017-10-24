LISTEN: Air Canada plane avoids potential catastrophe at SFO after ‘radio problem’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another potential catastrophe involving an Air Canada flight was avoided at San Francisco International Airport Sunday night.

Air Canada flight 781, an Airbus A320, was headed to SFO Sunday night, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Air traffic control cleared the flight to land on Runway 28R.

The Air Canada crew acknowledged this instruction when they were about six miles away from the airport.

Shortly after, the Air Canada crew was told “multiple times” to take a go-around flight, due to concerns that another plane that arrived beforehand would still be on the runway.

The Air Canada crew did not acknowledge any of these instructions.

A supervisor used a red light gun to alert the crew to go around. Flashing a light gun is standard protocol when an air crew is not responding to radio instructions.

At 9:26 p.m., the Air Canada jet landed anyways, without ever acknowledging air traffic control’s instructions.

Luckily, the plane that arrived before this flight, had cleared the runway in time and no one was hurt.

After the landing the Air Canada crew said they had a radio problem.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

This is the second dangerous incident involving an Air Canada flight.

In July, an Air Canada plane almost landed on the taxiway instead of the runway at SFO.

