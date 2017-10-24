Bay Area cities break Oct. 24 all-time heat records; 91 at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Multiple Bay Area cities broke all-time heat records for Oct. 24 on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

San Francisco Airport recorded a high of 91 degrees, up three degrees from the previous record in 1965.

Half Moon Bay recorded a high of 92 degrees, up from 91 in 1965.

San Jose hit a high of 93 Tuesday, up from 90 in 1959.

