SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Multiple Bay Area cities broke all-time heat records for Oct. 24 on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
San Francisco Airport recorded a high of 91 degrees, up three degrees from the previous record in 1965.
Half Moon Bay recorded a high of 92 degrees, up from 91 in 1965.
San Jose hit a high of 93 Tuesday, up from 90 in 1959.
