SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KRON/CNN) — Police and a bank customer join forces to take down a would-be bank robber.

Surveillance video shows Robert Sakosky walking into the bank on Friday.

Two more people walk into the bank and remain standing near the door as they wait their turn.

Police say that’s when John Ryall rushed in wearing a mask and waving a gun to rob the place.

He gets the clerk to put money in a bag, but then suddenly, Sakosky tackles Ryall, forcing him to the floor where the two men struggle off-camera.

People living and working near the bank call Sakosky a hero.

“He is exceptionally brave to have done that,” neighbor Donna Shaw said. “I certainly would not have encountered anybody with a gun. I wouldn’t have tried to do it.”

Ryall ran away from the bank but didn’t get far. Sakosky helped identify him as the culprit to police.

Ryall faces a slew of charges, including robbery and making terrorist threats.

He’s due in court next week.

