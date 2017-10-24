Child’s body identified as missing Texas toddler

Published:
FILE- This undated photo provided by the Richardson Texas Police Department shows 3-year-old Sherin Mathews. Police in a Dallas suburb say they’ve found the body of a small child on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, not far from the home of Sherin Mathews, who’s been missing since early this month. Her father, Wesley Mathews, has told authorities he ordered the child to stand next to a tree behind the fence at their home around 3 a.m. on Oct. 7 as punishment for not drinking her milk and she went missing. Police say the body hasn’t been positively identified. (Richardson Texas Police Department via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas County Medical Examiner has identified a child’s body found Sunday as Sherin Mathews, a missing 3-year-old girl.

Richardson police said the medical examiner used dental records to identify Sherin. The cause of death is unknown.

Wesley Mathews, who adopted Sherin from India last year, was arrested Monday after changing his story about what had happened.

He initially said Sherin disappeared after he sent her outside at 3 a.m. as punishment for not drinking her milk.

He later said she choked on milk and he disposed of her body after she died.

He’s been charged with first-degree felony injury to a child and is held Tuesday on $1 million bond.

Police say those charges could be updated and more arrests are possible as they continue to investigate the case.

