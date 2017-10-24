Day 2 of murder trial for pier shooting victim Kate Steinle underway

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Day two of the Kate Steinle trial is underway Tuesday morning.

Testimonies begin with a tourist, who took pictures of the accused gunman and victim before the shooting.

On July 1, 2015, 32-year-old Steinle was shot to death while walking with her father on Pier 14 in San Francisco.

54-year-old Garcia Zarate has admitted to shooting Steinle in the back, but claims in was an accident.

He says he was handling a handgun he found wrapped in a T-shirt under a bench when it accidentally fired.

At the time of the shooting, Zarate had been deported to Mexico five times, sparking a national debate over sanctuary cities and immigration.

The gun used in the shooting was found to be stolen from a U.S. Bureau of Land Management ranger.

During opening statements on Monday, the defense attorney for Garcia Zarate said the gun was dangerous because it didn’t have a safety, and had a hair trigger.

Prosecutor Diana Garcia countered, telling the jury that a ballistics expert will testify that the gun would not have gone off accidentally, as the suspect has claimed.

