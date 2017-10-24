Daycare worker found guilty of molesting children during nap time

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been sentenced after he found guilty in September of child molesting.
42-year-old Andrew Seal has been sentenced in connection to three separate child molestation cases.
It was reported that while employed at a daycare, Seal inappropriately touched a 3 and 4-year-old inappropriately during nap time. The third victim was not touched at the day care.
The offenses occurred between September 2015 and August 2016.
Seal was sentenced to 32 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.
Seal will have to report as a lifelong Sex Offender and will have his pre-school license revoked.
