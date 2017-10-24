Grass fire burning near San Francisco’s Lands End contained

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A grass fire was burning near San Francisco’s Lands End on Tuesday night, officials said.

The fire was reported at around 5:39 p.m. and contained at 6:11 p.m.

The fire burned about 1/4 of an acre.

No structures were burned and no injuries were reported.

No other information has been made available by firefighters.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES