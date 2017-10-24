Health officials warn of risks to wearing decorative contact lenses this Halloween

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — As Halloween approaches, the State Department of Public Health is warning people about the risks of wearing decorative contact lenses.

They are often advertised as decorative or fashion lenses. But without proper consultation of an eye doctor, they can cause serious injury.

The sale of contact lenses without a prescription is illegal.

“Advertised as color, cosmetic, fashion and theatrical contact lenses, decorative contact lenses are especially popular around Halloween.” State Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Smith. “Wearing any kind of contact lens, including decorative lenses, without proper consultation of an eye care professional can cause serious injury.”

Decorative lenses are intended to temporarily change the appearance of the eye but do not correct vision.

. “The risks include infection, ulcers, decreased vision, cuts or scratches to the surface of the eye, itchiness or redness. If these conditions are left untreated, the injuries can progress rapidly. In severe cases, blindness and eye loss can occur,” Dr. Smith said.

Decorative contact lenses are typically sold at beauty supply and novelty stores.

For more information on healthy contact lens wear and care, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

Watch this video for more on the dangers of decorative contact lenses and more on what CDPH is doing to protect consumers. www.cdph.ca.gov

