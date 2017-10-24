Warm fall day brings record-setting heat to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A heat wave will bring record-setting temperatures to the Bay Area Tuesday.

High-pressure overhead will keep temperatures well above normal for October, according to KRON4’s meteorologist James Fletcher.

Temperatures will push into the 90s in some locations around the Bay Area, mainly in the inland valleys.

The coast will also see above average temperatures thanks to easterly winds pushing warmer air from the hills into coastal communities.

The Bay shoreline will warm to the mid-upper 80s, while the coast will hit the low 80s.

Looking ahead, gradual cooling kicks in by Wednesday. Inland highs should drop back the upper 70s by Saturday.

