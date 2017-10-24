INTERVIEW: State Farm insurance agent on rebuilding homes lost in North Bay Firestorm

By Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Tuesday, KRON4 spoke with Tiffany Won, who is a State Farm insurance agent.

She gives some advice to the scores of families now trying to work through the insurance and rebuilding process following the North Bay Firestorm.

Watch the above video to see the full interview.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s