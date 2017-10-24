Man steals cash, lottery tickets, cigarettes from San Carlos gas station

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — Police are looking for a man Tuesday who stole cash, lottery tickets and a pack of cigarettes from a Shell Gas Sation store in San Carlos.

The robbery happened at around 5:40 a.n. at the gas station located at 1098 El Camino Real, according to police.

When the suspect confronted the store clerk, he put his hand inside his waistband to indicate that he had a weapon, but no weapons were seen.

The suspect left the store and ran eastbound towards El Camino Real.

The store clerk was unharmed.

Deputies responded, conducted an area check but were unable to find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black man who stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a white bandana covering his face, and red shoes.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 650‐363‐4911 or you can remain anonymous by calling the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 1‐800‐547‐2700.

