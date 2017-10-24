Mountain lion spotted in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — Mountain lions are back at it again roaming around San Mateo County.

This incident happened around 6 a.m. in the community of El Granada.

A witness spotted the mountain lion at 366 El Granada Boulevard.

Sheriff’s deputies combed the area looking for the big cat but couldn’t find it.

Wildlife officials say if you do come across one, do not run away.

Instead, make yourself look big by waving your arms, throwing rocks, and making loud noises.

For more information and safety tips on mountain lions, please visit https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/Keep-Me-Wild/Lion.

