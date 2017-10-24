New number to report missing persons in Sonoma County fires

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The EOS hotline number for missing people in the North Bay fires will be shut off Tuesday night.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is asking people call their dispatch number instead to report missing persons.

Here is the number: (707) 565-2121

The Sheriff’s Office asks first that you look for the missing relative yourself before you report them missing.

