New number to report missing persons in Sonoma County fires

By Published:
J. Petrocelli of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue walks through the burned out remains of a home while searching the Coffey Park area Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. A massive wildfire swept through the area last week destroying thousands of housing and business and taking the lives of more than two dozen people.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The EOS hotline number for missing people in the North Bay fires will be shut off Tuesday night.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is asking people call their dispatch number instead to report missing persons.

Here is the number: (707) 565-2121

The Sheriff’s Office asks first that you look for the missing relative yourself before you report them missing.

