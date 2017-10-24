Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell refused service over anthem protest

Published:
OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: Bruce Maxwell #13 of the Oakland Athletics kneels in protest next to teammate Mark Canha #20 duing the singing of the National Anthem prior to the start of the game against the Texas Rangers at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on September 24, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (KRON) — A waiter at an Alabama restaurant refused to serve Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell over him kneeling during the national anthem.

“He was like, ‘You’re the guy who took the knee? I voted for Trump and I stand for everything he stands for,'” he told TMZ Sports.

Maxwell said it happened during a lunch with a local politician.

After they complained to management, they got a new server.

Maxwell was the only MLB player who took a knee this season.

He told TMZ Sports that despite the server incident, there’s been a lot of positives that have come from his demonstration, including a new friendship with Colin Kaepernick.

