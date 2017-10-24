Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell refused service over anthem protest

OAKLAND (KRON) — A waiter at an Alabama restaurant refused to serve Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell over him kneeling during the national anthem.
“He was like, ‘You’re the guy who took the knee? I voted for Trump and I stand for everything he stands for,'” he told TMZ Sports.
Maxwell said it happened during a lunch with a local politician.
After they complained to management, they got a new server.
Maxwell was the only MLB player who took a knee this season.
He told TMZ Sports that despite the server incident, there’s been a lot of positives that have come from his demonstration, including a new friendship with Colin Kaepernick.
