BURLINGAME (KRON) — VTA riders found an unlikely passenger on a bus traveling through Palo Alto last month.

Passengers discovered a Ball Python on a seat of the bus on Sept. 27, according to The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA.

The driver pulled the bus over at the Encinal and El Camino Real bus stop in Palo Alto and clear out the passengers.

The snake was escorted off the bus and taken to the Palo Alto Animal Services by an Animal Control Officer.

After waiting nine days, no one came forward to claim the snake and he was transferred to the PHS/SPCA.

‘Rumplesnakeskin’ is now available for adoption.

“No one is quite certain how the snake ended up on the bus, but we are grateful someone spotted him and he was safely removed from the bus,” said Buffy Martin Tarbox, PHS/SPCA’s Communications Manager. “We’ve named him Rumplesnakeskin and he’s available for adoption at our Center for Compassion in Burlingame.”

Anyone interested in adopting the snake will need to be willing to provide the specialized care for the reptile.

Officials with the PHS/SPCA say Ball Pythons make ideal pets since they are friendly and tend to be smaller in size.

On average, Ball Pythons are about two to three feet once fully grown and can live to be thirty years with proper care.

PHS/SPCA staff will help potential adopters understand the equipment and husbandry required in order for this animal to thrive.

“Rumplesnakeskin is a very friendly snake and likes to be held,” according to Tarbox. “It is clear he was someone’s pet, but no one came forward to claim him so he’s now looking for a new permanent home.”

Adopters interested in meeting Rumplesnakeskin can visit PHS/SPCA’s Center for Compassion at 1450 Rollins Road in Burlingame.

The Center for Compassion is open seven days a week Monday through Friday, 11 am to 7 pm and 11 am to 6 pm on the weekends.

