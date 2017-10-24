Police: Antioch shooting ruled homicide after victim dies

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Police are investigating an Antioch shooting as a homicide after the victim died from his gunshot wound, according to Antioch Police Department.

On Sunday at 6:06 p.m., police responded to a report that someone was bleeding in the driveway of a home on Cashew Ct.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

At this time, the incident was treated as an assault with a deadly weapon.

Around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, police announced the victim had passed away from his injuries.

“The investigation is now being called a homicide,” police said.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

There are no further details available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Bledsoe with the Antioch Police Department at (925)779-6884.

