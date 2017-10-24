VIDEO: Man killed in Antioch shooting

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Monday night in Antioch.

Around 10:38 p.m., police responded to reports of gunfire in the 900 block of W. 19th St.

When officers arrived, they found a man laying on the ground with a bullet wound.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Bledsoe with the Antioch Police Department at (925)779-6884.

