Power outages impacting South Bay residents

SAN JOSE (KRON) — PG&E crews are investigating power outages in the South Bay Tuesday afternoon.

PG&E began to receive reports at around 1:13 p.m. about outages affecting residents in San Jose, Watsonville, and Capitola.

It’s unclear how many people are without power.

Several KRON4 Viewers reached out saying they had no power.

PG&E is currently investigating the cause and working to restore the power.

