Prosecutors: San Lorenzo deadly carjacking suspect was part of crime ring

SAN LORENZO (KRON) — KRON4 has learned new details Tuesday about how police tracked down the suspect accused of carjacking a San Lorenzo man and then running over him and killing him with a truck.

Forty-two-year-old Victor Alvarez faces charges of murder, carjacking, and evading an officer.

Prosecutors say Alvarez has a lengthy criminal past and was part of a crime ring.

KRON4 obtained court documents that reveal the victim, 46-year-old James Figueroa, had briefly stepped away from his truck last Thursday as it was running.

Investigators say that’s when Alvarez got inside and Figueroa was then thrown from the truck and run over.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office says it used the ping from Figueroa’s cell phone to track down the stolen truck.

It led them to Oakland and ultimately the suspect Alvarez.

He is due in court next Monday.

