Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch loses appeal, will sit out for Sunday’s game

OAKLAND (KRON) — Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch lost his appeal and will sit out for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

The league upheldLynch’s one-game suspension due to unsportsmanlike conduct, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Lynch was suspended when he made contact with an official during the Raiders’ Thursday night 31-30 win over Kansas City.

The running back will sit out during Sunday’s game Sunday at Buffalo.

Marshawn Lynch’s 1-game suspension was upheld, per source. Out Sunday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2017

