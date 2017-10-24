SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about Jordan Bell ruffling some feathers in the Warriors bounce-back win.

After a rough start so far this season, Golden State rode the Dallas Mavericks out of Oakland with a 133-103 victory Monday night.

If you ask Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, the highlight of the game was rookie Jordan Bell’s alley-oop to himself.

If you ask the Mavs… Well, let’s just say you’ll get an entirely different response.

At this point in the game, the Warriors had a 25-point lead with under three minutes to play.

In other sports news, see which NFL quarterback was video chatting with his team… While in the delivery room with wife as she gave birth!

Another pro athlete is on the hot seat after his “I don’t want to be here” tweet.

Oh yeah, and something called the World Series begins tonight!

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES