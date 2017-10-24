VIDEO: Avoid sexual predators while trick-or-treating on Halloween

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) – In Onondaga County, there are more than 1,071 sex offenders according to the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services.

So just how many of those predators are along your child’s Halloween trick-or-treat route?

Sergeant Jon Seeber encourages parents to familiarize themselves with any sex offenders in their neighborhood with the NYS online registry and/or Criminal Watchdog.

“All it takes is a matter of a few seconds,” explained Sgt. Seeber. “They can quickly snatch you up, prevent you from screaming, yank you in the house.”

While Level One offenders aren’t included in the map, Level Two and Three are. The registry includes the person’s photo, address, crime and age of their victim.

“It is very, very important as a parent they educate their children on the offenders in the neighborhood,” said Seeber. “Where they live, where to stay away from.”

Seeber says children should also trick-or-treat with their parents or a group of three or more.

“That way they’re not alone, not getting enticed to go in a house,” explained the sergeant.

Parole officers perform house checks on sex offenders every Halloween enforcing the restrictions imposed on them for the holiday.

Sex offenders are not allowed to decorate or participate in Halloween activities.

You can access the state registry by clicking here and Criminal Watchdog by clicking here.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, more than 2,000 children are abducted every single day.

