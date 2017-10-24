SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As wine country struggles to recover from the wildfires that ravaged it, restaurants across the country are banding together to help out.

You can call it putting money where your mouth is.

Earlier Tuesday morning, KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis dropped by San Francisco’s Ferry Building as they kicked off “Chefsgiving.”

It’s an early Thanksgiving of sorts.

Chefs from top restaurants are uniting to raise money for those affected by the fire, cooking up a special fire-inspired curry dish and dishing it out for free.

The goal of Chefsgiving is to raise $1 million.

Chefsgiving runs Nov. 13 through the Nov. 19.

Top chefs from more than 100 restaurants are participating and so are winemakers.

Proceeds from dinners and dedicated menus go to fire relief.

And the week culminates in a Chefsgiving gala on Sunday, Nov. 19 at the Ferry Building.

During the week of November 13-19, 2017, restaurants of all price points will hold a variety of events to support Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund and Restaurants Care.

