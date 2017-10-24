SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Firefighters are getting closer to full containment of the deadly North Bay wildfires.

The damage has been declared a public health emergency because of household hazardous waste, including Freon or asbestos.

And the process of cleaning all of it up could take months.

On Tuesday, KRON4 talked to a family who not only experienced a big loss in the wildfire there, but they were also victims of the Valley Fire back in 2015.

It’s been a tough couple of years for the Mondragon family.

First, they were victims of the Valley Fire in Middletown, and now, their mother is a victim of the North Bay fires in Santa Rosa.

Marilyn Walden lived off of Fountaingrove Parkway. She credits her granddaughter Jennifer Mondragon for saving her life.

Family members weren’t allowed in the neighborhood, and Jennifer called a neighbor after unsuccessfully trying her grandma and begged them to wake Marilyn up, which they did.

Jennifer is no stranger to fires. Her home burned in the Valley Fire two years ago in Middletown.

Her family ended up moving to Santa Rosa after the whole ordeal.

She said when she learned of her grandma’s home burning to the ground as well, she was very sad.

Watch the above video to see J.R.’s full report.

