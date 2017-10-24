VIDEO: Family of fallen soldier receives $25k from Pres. Trump

NORTH CAROLINA (KRON) — The grieving family of a soldier killed overseas has received a personal check from President Trump for $25,000.

The Washington Post recently reported that the President promised them the money after their son was killed in June, but never followed through.

The family is speaking out about their gratitude and how they plan to use the money to honor the memory of their son.

Back in June, weeks after Dillon Baldridge was killed in a Taliban attack while deployed in Afghanistan

This is when his father, Christopher got a call from President Trump, who promised to send he and his wife Jessie $25,000.

4 months later, it’s arrived, along with a letter.

It reads in part, “‘I hope this will make things a bit easier. But nothing will ever replace your son, Dillon. He was an American hero.’ It is a check made out to us for $25,000.”

Jessie says the family’s goal is to use the money to start a foundation in Dillon’s name.

It would be a non-profit aimed at simply, ‘helping people’, first in North Carolina, then the country.

“We are going to be doing a fundraiser for a local pre-school right here in town,” Jessie said.

“Dillon would be proud of this. I mean who can say they started their foundation from a loan from the President of the United States?” she said.

The family says they view the check as a loan. Their plan is to pay the President back as soon as the foundation can afford to.

