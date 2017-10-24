LAKE COUNTY (KRON) — Investigators are trying to figure out the motive behind a deadly shooting spree in Lake County.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video.

Alan Ashmore is accused of going to two homes and killing one man in each home.

He is also accused of shooting and injuring two others.

Police say he also fired shots at a gas station.

Ashmore then headed down the road to a convenience store where he held the manager at gunpoint, police said.

A California Highway Patrol officer was also shot but is expected to be OK.

Police say Ashmore eventually gave himself up at a roadblock.

Officials are still working to figure out if the shootings were random or targeted.

