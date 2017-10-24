VIDEO: Red Cross opens new center in Napa for North Bay fire victims

NAPA (KRON) — The American Red Cross is opening a Client Service Center in Napa for residents impacted by the Pocket, Tubbs, and Nuns Fires Tuesday morning.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is at the center this morning.

She says it is inside the First United Methodist Church of Napa.

Here, the Red Cross is offering families the opportunity to meet one-on-one with trained Red Cross caseworkers who will assess their disaster-caused needs, offer recovery information and referrals to other agencies, and provide some financial assistance to those who qualify.

Families affected by the fire need to bring proof of their pre-disaster address, like a utility bill or electric bill.

The center will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 28.

In addition, Red Cross volunteers are handing out cleaning and comfort items in the hardest-hit communities devastated in the wildfires.

These items are free, and include water, snacks, and clean-up items such as gloves, trash bags, and dust masks.

Red Cross volunteers are also providing meals over the next few days in the Sonoma County neighborhoods hardest-hit by the fires.

The food will be handed out daily from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

