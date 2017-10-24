VIDEO REPORT: Petaluma corn maze still open after North Bay Firestorm

PETALUMA (KRON) — After this month’s deadly and destructive wildfires, it is good to find any little spot of sunshine in the North Bay.

One of those bright spots is the Petaluma pumpkin patch.

Its phone lines have been down because of the firestorm, but the family-friendly place is still open.

Before the fires broke out, KRON4’s Spencer Blake went out with QuadCopter4 to get an aerial view, as he got lost in one of the Bay Area’s oldest corn mazes.

Watch the above video to see Spencer’s full report.

