SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Halloween is only a week away and decorations have been going up outside homes and businesses all over the Bay Area.

But in San Francisco, one family says thieves stole their decorations in the middle of the night.

The Richmond District neighborhood is really popular with trick-or-treaters on Halloween, and a lot of homes have decorations up for weeks.

But some neighbors have reported smashed pumpkins and a few have said decorations have been stolen.

Joanne Gomez Fiske and her daughter Haley love putting up Halloween decorations outside their house along Lakes Street.

There’s spider webs, skulls, tombstones, and witches.

“All of the holidays are special and this neighborhood really celebrates holidays,” Fiske said.

“I really like dressing up but I also like the decorations,” Joanne’s daughter Haley added.

But this past Monday morning, Joanne came outside to find that most of their decorations were gone. Someone had taken the witches, a ventriloquist, and a skull.

Joanne has no idea who might have stolen them. She and Haley are heartbroken.

“I don’t know who would do this. It’s kind of like the Grinch that stole Halloween,” Fiske said.

“I was really upset and surprised because two of them are a few years old, and they don’t sell them anymore. So, we will have to replace them with ones that aren’t as good,” Haley added.

Joanne says that the stolen decorations weren’t worth much.

She’s more upset because the neighborhood kids loved them.

“Why would you take away things that bring little kids joy?” Fiske said.

Joanne did file a police report for the stolen items, but she’s not optimistic that they will be found.

They have also now reluctantly put up motion detecting lights and a surveillance camera outside their home to discourage future thefts.

Joanne hopes that whoever took the decorations won’t do it again.

“I just hope that the people who did this will reconsider doing it in the future,” Fiske said. “It’s one thing when you do things to adults. It’s another when you hurt little kids.”

Haley meanwhile is moving on and looking forward to Halloween.

She’s already picked out her costume.

She says other neighbors have also reported smashed pumpkins and missing items.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES