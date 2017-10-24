SAN JOSE (KRON) — Another truckload of supplies is on the way to fire victims in the North Bay.

The relief is a joint effort between a South Bay Sikh community and San Jose police.

The North Bay fires touched a nerve at the Sikh Gurdwara temple in San Jose.

At least three truckloads of fire victim relief supplies are heading for shelters in Napa County, says longtime leader Bob Dhillon.

“People need to realize that disasters like this can happen to anyone, you know, God giveth to you and God taketh away,” Dhillon said.

San Jose police sergeant and Sikh Gurdwara member Hartaj Johal enlisted the San Jose Police Officers Association to join the relief effort.

Together, the group collected food, clothing, diapers, and other goods that are bound for five different shelters.

They literally cleared many South Bay store shelves of eye drops to help fire victims deal with the smoke.

“This is simply one of the basic values of the Sikh religion that we are supposed to work hard and share with other people in need,” Dhillon said.

Sikh Gurdwara has also prepared and delivered meals to some 2,500 fire victims, and a spokesman for the police officers association says it is also working on a separate relief effort at the same time.

Sikh Gurdwara has also been active in hurricane relief efforts and is planning a blood drive next month.

