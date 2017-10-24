SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Tuesday was a very happy homecoming for a group of senior citizens evacuated during the fire in Santa Rosa.

All of them suffer from some form of memory loss.

And the night the fires started raging, they all had to get out immediately. Now, more than two weeks later, they got to go back to their care community.

After two weeks away, the senior citizens at the Vineyard at Fountaingrove Memory Care finally returned home to a champagne celebration!

Big hugs welcomed all 17 of the residents back. Since the residents suffer from memory loss, it makes the trauma of the fire and its aftermath that much harder to process.

“We just grabbed clothes. These are the only shoes I have had for weeks,” Charlie King said.

With the fire alarms blaring and flickering lights, maintenance worker Hercules Cuveas came to help his work family in the middle of the night.

He and three caregivers sensed the fire’s danger and they knew they had to get everyone out of harm’s way.

“It was pretty rough, some of them were startled,” Cuveas said. “They didn’t know who I was, but we did it. It was awesome.”

With the fire burning around them, he first took them to his church in Santa Rosa. They stayed until the flames threatened them there.

Eventually, some were moved to Vineyard’s sister facility in Sacramento.

Now, they are back and reunited again.

“Things are starting to get back to normal, so it is a blessing,” Cuveas said.

The fire got so close to the building that it burned the hillside just to the west of the building. The flames got just inches away from a resident’s window.

Only a few fans in the hallway blow out the lingering smell of smoke.

The community is basically brand new.

It just started caring for people in August.

“I am feeling so sad for the people who are suffering,” resident Rona Sherlock said. “People lost so much. We didn’t lose a thing.”

Some cannot recall anything about the fire, evacuating, being away, or even understand where they are now.

But a few know just how special this day is because there is no place like home.

