VIDEO: Teen in custody after 10-year-old shot, killed with crossbow

Video courtesy of CNN

OKLAHOMA (KRON) — Police are investigating the death of a ten-year-old boy in rural Lincoln County, Oklahoma.

A 13-year-old is accused of shooting the boy and his younger brother with a crossbow while playing in the woods.

The arrow went through 10-year-old Austin’s midsection and into the arm of his 8-year-old brother Ayden.

“(The arrow) traveled across his body and exited over here on the right side – striking Ayden who was standing behind him,” Sheriff Charlie Dougherty, Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s office said.

Austin died at the scene.

Right now detectives are trying to figure out exactly what happened, and are weeding through conflicting stories while they piece together what led up to all this.

In the meantime, the 13-year-old remains in custody.

“He has been taken into custody and he is being held at a juvenile detention center outside of this county.,” Sheriff charlie Dougherty said.

Ayden has been released from the hospital and is expected to be okay.

CNN contributed to this article.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES