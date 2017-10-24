WATCH: Time-lapse video map shows 911 calls from Tubbs Fire

Published:

 

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A time-lapse video map shows the 911 calls from the deadly Tubbs Fire that burned Napa, Sonoma, and Lake counties.

Over 36,000 acres were burned in the massive wildfire and about 5,300 structures were destroyed.

At least 22 deaths have been attributed to the Tubbs Fire.

The cause of the fire is still not known.

Watch the above video to see the time lapse.

