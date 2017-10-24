CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Jasmin Abuslin, the woman who was at the center of a Bay Area-wide sex scandal has dropped her lawsuit against the Contra Costa County Sherriff’s Office.
Three sheriff’s deputies faced felony charges, including Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Deputy Ricardo Perez.
But a judge recently dismissed the criminal case against Perez.
Abuslin, who is formerly known as Celeste Guap, has already won a nearly $1 million dollar settlement against the City of Oakland.
