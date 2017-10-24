Woman at center of Oakland police sex scandal drops lawsuit against Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office

Jasmine Abuslin and her attorney Pamela Price

 

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Jasmin Abuslin, the woman who was at the center of a Bay Area-wide sex scandal has dropped her lawsuit against the Contra Costa County Sherriff’s Office.

Three sheriff’s deputies faced felony charges, including Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Deputy Ricardo Perez.

But a judge recently dismissed the criminal case against Perez.

Abuslin, who is formerly known as Celeste Guap, has already won a nearly $1 million dollar settlement against the City of Oakland.

