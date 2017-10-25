3 men arrested in San Jose killing, accused of targeting Bay Area brothels

SAN JOSE (KRON) — An investigation into a deadly San Jose shooting led police to arrest three men in connection with a crime spree targeting Bay Area brothels.

Xingjian Li, 31, of San Gabriel, was shot and killed on Sept. 28 at 8:42 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Elan Village Lane, police said.

San Jose Police began working with the Milpitas Police Department, South San Francisco Police Department and Fremont Police Department when they realized that four crimes, including the murder, happened around the same time and involved the same suspects.

They also determined that there were brothels at all four locations.

The agencies were able to work to together to identify the three suspects.

Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies arrested three Southern California men in connection with the deadly shooting: An Yan, 28, of Baldwin Park, Lin Tao, 27, of Monterey Park, and Panpan Huang, 36, of Chino.

In Milpitas, police said they responded to a suspicious circumstance call in the 500 block of Murphy Ranch Road on Sept. 27 at 10:26 a.m. When officers arrived they found a woman who reported being robbed and sexually assaulted.

In Fremont, officers responded to a home invasion robbery at 3 p.m. on Sept. 28. Arriving officers found three women who reported being robbed at gunpoint. One of the victims also reported being sexually assaulted.

In South San Francisco, officers responded to a robbery call in 100 block of McLellan Drive on Sept. 28. Arriving officers located a woman who reported being robbed and sexually assaulted at gunpoint two days prior.

The suspects were booked into the Los Angeles County Jail for murder, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, robbery, kidnapping, and sexual assault.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying and locating two more suspects.

One of the outstanding suspects is described as a Chinese man, 25-30 years-old, 5′ 10″ to 5′ 11″, 160-170 lbs., shaved head, last seen wearing a school varsity type jacket – blue in color with tan sleeves.

The other suspect is described as a Chinese man, 35-38 years-old, 6′ 2″, 250 lbs., black straight medium length hair, last seen wearing black aviator sunglasses, black t-shirt, black shorts and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Raul Martinez or Detective Brian Meeker of the San Jose police Department’s Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES