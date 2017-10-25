$70 entrance fee proposed for national parks, including Yosemite

YOSEMITE (KRON)– The National Park Service is considering a sharp increase in fees at its most popular parks.

Those parks include the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Yellowstone, and Zion.

The Parks Service wants to charge visitors $70 per car for a weekly pass, that’s now priced at $30.

The higher fees would apply during the busiest months of the year. The proposal comes less than two years after many parks hiked their entrances fees.

Park officials said the potential increase would be used to help maintenance backlog and other projects.

