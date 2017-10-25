Bay Area prepares for more hot weather



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Another round of hot weather for the Bay Area on Wednesday as temperatures continue to rise.

KRON4’s James Fletcher said the steamy weather is caused by calm winds from the northeast that have given way for warm air to blow across the Bay.

Limit outdoor activities if possible and drink plenty of water. James anticipates temperatures around San Francisco to push against the 80-degree mark.

