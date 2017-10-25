Bomb threat prompts evacuations at Union City PD, City Hall

UNION CITY (KRON)–The Union City Police Department and City Hall have been evacuated Wednesday due to a bomb threat, according to police.

Police said at around 11:45 a.m. someone brought a suspicious package into City Hall in Union City.

The suspicious person is being detained by police, police said.

The Union City Police Department is connected to the City Hall building.

Members of the Alameda County Bomb Squad unit and BART’s bomb-sniffing dogs are headed to the area.

Services at City hall and the Police Department front counter will be re-opened once the incident is resolved.

City Hall has been evacuated based on a possible bomb threat and suspicious package. Suspicious person being detained by police. — Union City Police CA (@UnionCityPD_CA) October 25, 2017

