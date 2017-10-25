CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man steals expensive jewelry in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — New video from Walnut Creek shows a man stealing a very expensive jewel.

The heist happened at King’s Jewelers on North California Boulevard on Oct. 12 at around 2:55 p.m.

In the video, the man asks to see a jewel. As soon as he gets the merchandise into his hands, he takes off running.

The man got into a waiting getaway car that was driven by a white woman. It’s described as a green, late 90s two-door Saturn.

The car had “Lasher” paper plates.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with thin, wavy black hair. He was wearing a white button-up shirt with black pants.

If you recognize the man, Walnut Creek police would like to hear from you.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES