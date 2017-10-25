Colin Kaepernick reportedly inks $1M book deal



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Colin Kaepernick reportedly inked a book deal worth just over $1 million dollars with Random House imprint One World.

According to Page Six, Kaepernick was seen “taking meetings with publishers in the New York offices of WME,” regarding the project.

Little is known about what the book will focus on or what type of format it will be.

Kaepernick recently filed a lawsuit against the NFL and its owners accusing them of colluding against him. He believes they are intentionally trying to keep him unsigned because of his anthem protest last season.

