Colin Kaepernick reportedly inks $1M book deal

By Published: Updated:
Colin Kaepernick
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick stands in the bench area during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the New York Jets in Santa Clara, Calif. Kaepernick told CBS he’ll stand during the national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Colin Kaepernick reportedly inked a book deal worth just over $1 million dollars with Random House imprint One World.

According to Page Six, Kaepernick was seen “taking meetings with publishers in the New York offices of WME,” regarding the project.

Little is known about what the book will focus on or what type of format it will be.

Kaepernick recently filed a lawsuit against the NFL and its owners accusing them of colluding against him. He believes they are intentionally trying to keep him unsigned because of his anthem protest last season.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s