Dog found on Oakland BART tracks adopted

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4 has exciting news about the dog found on the BART tracks in September.

The pit bull, appropriately named BART, has been adopted.

According to BART officials, the dog has been adopted by a rider.

The dog was caught by BART police after holding up morning commuters.

After a checkup, BART went to the Oakland animal shelter where he was put up for adoption.

Staff says BART is very friendly, loves giving kisses, and getting belly rubs.

They say his new owner will get lots of cuddling.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s