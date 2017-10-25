Dog found on Oakland BART tracks adopted

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4 has exciting news about the dog found on the BART tracks in September.
The pit bull, appropriately named BART, has been adopted.
According to BART officials, the dog has been adopted by a rider.
The dog was caught by BART police after holding up morning commuters.
After a checkup, BART went to the Oakland animal shelter where he was put up for adoption.
Staff says BART is very friendly, loves giving kisses, and getting belly rubs.
They say his new owner will get lots of cuddling.
- SUSPECT SKETCHES, 911 CALL RELEASED IN SHERRI PAPINI KIDNAPPING
- 3 MEN ARRESTED IN SAN JOSE KILLING, ACCUSED OF TARGETING BROTHELS
- 3 SF PUBLIC SCHOOLS SHOW HIGH LEVELS OF LEAD IN WATER
- OFFICER TAKES KID TO MCDONALDS ON BDAY AFTER NO ONE PICKS HIM UP
- FEMALE GANG MEMBER’S ‘HOT’ MUGSHOT GOES VIRAL
- TEEN TO BE TRIED AS ADULT IN MURDER OF 8-YEAR-OLD MADDY MIDDLETON