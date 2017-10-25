NAPA (KRON) — KRON4 has new video Wednesday night from QuadCopter4.

The drone video shows Atlas Peak Road and Westgate Road in Napa.

Large multi-million dollar homes once stood in this area. Now, they’re reduced to rubble.

You can see how some homes were destroyed. Others were untouched.

It just shows you how relentless and unpredictable the flames were as they tore through this neighborhood–and many others.

Watch the above and below videos to see the destruction.

