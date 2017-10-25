Fresno gang member’s ‘hot’ mugshot goes viral

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A gang member arrested Monday on charges of driving with a stolen gun in the car – along with her infant child – has captivated the Fresno community.

Mirella Ponce, 20, was arrested in the 2500 Block of east White Avenue, but now the Fresno Police Department’s Facebook post has garnered the attention of some pretty vocal commenters.

“The only crime she committed was stealing my heart.” -Facebook comment

The post has over 3,000 shares and more than 1,000 comments.

The comment “The only crime she committed was stealing my heart” has gotten more than 2,000 likes and reactions alone.

Some more concerned commenters took the arrest more seriously than others.

“All about her looks and not about the child in the car or the fact she’s a gang member carrying a gun with other gang members,” one commenter wrote.

Ponce was arrested with a loaded gun, and she was, in fact, with two other gang members in the car when she was arrested, police said.

One of the passengers was also arrested on an unrelated felony charge.

Ponce is facing charges of possessing a stolen gun and concealing a firearm.

Nevertheless, the comments keep rolling in on Monday’s Facebook post.

In 2015, a California man captured the nation’s attention after his mugshot was published in news reports.

‘Hunky Felon’ Jeremy Meeks became a sensation following his arrest on gun charges which got him a two-year prison sentence.

Meeks was released in 2016 and now works as a fashion model.

