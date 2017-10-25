GLEN ELLEN (KRON) — A little time has passed since the North Bay fires erupted, but some victims still staying in their hometowns are still living through their tragedy every day.

On Wednesday, KRON4 met with a volunteer firefighter in Glen Ellen, whose home burned down while she was helping others.

“When I lost my home, I was on duty with the fire department, trying to save homes, and actually drove by my own house while it was burning,” fire victim and volunteer firefighter Kristin Johnson said.

Johnson and the rest of her crew with the Glen Ellen Fire Department continued down Warm Springs Road the night the Nuns Fire nearly wiped the community out.

Kristin says she was able to help save a few other homes that evening, while at the same time knowing her home didn’t make it.

“I was on duty for many days after that and that’s just the way it is,” Johnson said. “I mean, you have to put your own problems aside and my house was already burning. There’s nothing more that we can do. So, we just, our jobs was to save other people’s homes.”

Her husband, 3-year-old son, and their pets all made it out of the house alive.

But Kristin says she didn’t own the home.

She has no renter’s insurance but hopes to work something out with her longtime landlord, who lived next door and lost her home too.

Johnson says she’s been a part of this community for far too long to think about abandoning it now despite having every reason to.

Right now, she says she’s just taking it day by day.

“Glen Ellen has been my home for 25 years, and I really hope to keep it my home,” Johnson said. “The housing market, the rental market is terrible, and I’m not sure I’m going to be able to do that, but I really, really hope so. This community is everything and they’re wonderful.”

A fourth-grade teacher and his wife have opened up their home to Kristin and her family while they work to get back on their feet.

Kristin says losing some of the antiques her grandmother left for her after she passed away from cancer earlier this year hurts the most.

Her husband’s 1977 Camaro was also destroyed.

But at least the family has each other.

