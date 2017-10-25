HOT SPOT: Multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 101 in San Rafael

Published: Updated:

SAN RAFAEL (KRON)– Traffic is at a standstill on northbound Highway 101 in San Rafael following a multi-vehicle accident.

KRON4’s Robin Winston said that the accident happened near the Central San Rafael exit and is blocking the four left lanes. Some of the vehicles involved are facing the wrong way.

