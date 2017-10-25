Identity thieves take advantage of North Bay Firestorm victims

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — The Napa district attorney’s office is warning residents about identity thieves trying to capitalize on the fire damage.

The district attorney’s office says it has received reports from people whose personal information was used to file FEMA assistance applications.

Some neighbors say when they went to apply, someone had already applied under their name.

Others who had not filed say they were visited by FEMA-affiliated inspectors.

The district attorney’s office says real FEMA inspectors will have federally issued identification and people should ask to see it.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES