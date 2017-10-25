Identity thieves take advantage of North Bay Firestorm victims

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, a mailbox, one of few items left at the site of the destroyed home in Napa, Calif., where Sara and Charles Rippey died in a fast-moving wildfire, shows a pink and black polka dot ribbon that indicates a fire crew has visited the location. The vast majority of those who died in the Northern California wildfires were in their 70s and 80s including several couples who died together. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — The Napa district attorney’s office is warning residents about identity thieves trying to capitalize on the fire damage.

The district attorney’s office says it has received reports from people whose personal information was used to file FEMA assistance applications.

Some neighbors say when they went to apply, someone had already applied under their name.

Others who had not filed say they were visited by FEMA-affiliated inspectors.

The district attorney’s office says real FEMA inspectors will have federally issued identification and people should ask to see it.

