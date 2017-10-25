INTERVIEW: Financial expert Rob Black on tax reform, possible 401(k) changes

By Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid a push for major tax reform, there are concerns that the plan could target your retirement account.

President Donald Trump promised on Monday that there would be no change to your 401(k).

Although on Wednesday, he hinted that 401(k) may be a part of the negotiations after all.

None of this is easing the money concerns of people across the country.

KRON4 financial expert Rob Black joins KRON4 to discuss if these changes are likely to happen.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s