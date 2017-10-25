SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid a push for major tax reform, there are concerns that the plan could target your retirement account.
President Donald Trump promised on Monday that there would be no change to your 401(k).
Although on Wednesday, he hinted that 401(k) may be a part of the negotiations after all.
None of this is easing the money concerns of people across the country.
KRON4 financial expert Rob Black joins KRON4 to discuss if these changes are likely to happen.
