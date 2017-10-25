Metallica to headline benefit concert for North Bay fire victims

Members of the band Metallica, from left to right; Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, pose before their first of eight concert performances in Mexico City.


SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)–A popular band with Bay Area roots is stepping up to help victims of the North Bay firestorm.

In a video posted on the group’s Twitter account, they said all proceeds will go to charity to assist those impacted by the North Bay fires.

Dave Matthews is also slated to perform.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday morning at 10 a.m. Prices range from $50 to $200.

