Metallica to headline benefit concert for North Bay fire victims



SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)–A popular band with Bay Area roots is stepping up to help victims of the North Bay firestorm.

In a video posted on the group’s Twitter account, they said all proceeds will go to charity to assist those impacted by the North Bay fires.

Dave Matthews is also slated to perform.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday morning at 10 a.m. Prices range from $50 to $200.

Join us Nov 9 @ AT&T Park for #BandTogetherBayArea benefitting @tippingpoint & families impacted by NorCal fires. Tix on sale Fri 10/27! pic.twitter.com/hrmybVRpYk — Metallica (@Metallica) October 25, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES