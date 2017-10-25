Oakland police officer injured in hit-and-run

OAKLAND (KRON)– An Oakland police officer is recovering after being involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday night.

According to the Oakland Police Department, the incident happened around 10:24 p.m. in 2000 block of 96th Avenue.

The officer’s patrol car was hit by a driver who fled the scene.

He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police haven’t released a description of the driver or suspect vehicle.

