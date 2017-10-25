Pleasanton high school student arrested for carrying loaded gun to campus

PLEASANTON (KRON)–A Pleasanton high school student was arrested Monday morning for being in possession of a loaded handgun on campus.

According to the Pleasanton Police Department, officers were tipped off by school officials at Village High School where the student attended.

When officers arrived they found the student in possession of the loaded gun. Police didn’t locate any other weapons.

The student was immediately placed under arrest for possession of a firearm on school grounds and was transported to Juvenile Hall without incident, officers said.

At this time it is unknown why the student was carrying the gun.

